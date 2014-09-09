Mr. Big Premiere New Song, "The Monster in Me" —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "The Monster In Me," a new song by Mr. Big. You can check out the track, which features a hefty dose of Paul Gilbert's fretwork, below.

The song is from the band's new studio album, ...The Stories We Could Tell, which will be released September 30 in North America via Frontiers Music Srl. It's the followup to 2011's What If.

The album features the original Mr. Big lineup of Gilbert (guitar), Billy Sheehan (bass) Eric Martin (vocals) and Pat Torpey (drums). However, because Torpey was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, drummer Matt Starr (Ace Frehley) will fill in for Torpey on the band's upcoming world tour.

"The new album rocks," Gilbert says. "I love playing guitar, singing and writing with Eric, Billy and Pat. And after 25 years, I'm proud we can make an album that is melodic, powerful, interesting, groovy and emotional."

Two tracks — "The Monster in Me" and "Gotta Love the Ride" — are already available for download on iTunes. The rest of the album is available for pre-order on Amazon and iTunes.

Mr. Big European Tour Dates:

Oct 17 Koko London, United Kingdom

Oct 18 Tivoli Vredenburg, Ronda Utrecht, Netherlands

Oct 20 Z7 Pratteln, Switzerland

Oct 21 Live Club Trezzo Sull'adda Mi, Italy

Oct 23 La Riviera Madrid, Spain