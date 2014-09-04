Mr. Big Premiere New Song, "Gotta Love the Ride" — Listen

Mr. Big have premiered a new track, "Gotta Love the Ride," and you can check it out below.

The song is from the band's new studio album, ...The Stories We Could Tell, which will be released September 30 in North America via Frontiers Music Srl. It's the followup to 2011's What If.

The album features the original Mr. Big lineup of Eric Martin (vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar), Billy Sheehan (bass) and Pat Torpey (drums). However, because Torpey was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, drummer Matt Starr (Ace Frehley) will fill in for Torpey on Mr. Big's upcoming world tour.

"The new album rocks," Gilbert says. "I love playing guitar, singing and writing with Eric, Billy and Pat. And after 25 years, I'm proud that we can make an album that is melodic, powerful, interesting, groovy and emotional."

The new album is available for pre-order on Amazon.

Mr. Big European Tour Dates: