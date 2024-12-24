“He got a kidney infection, so he’s in hospital… That’s a bit of a drag, because he was going to be the lead guitarist”: The iconic charity rock song that missed out on its star guitarist due to illness – and why it could have sounded very different

Do They Know It’s Christmas? could have ended up with more guitars had fate not intervened

Phil Collins, Bob Geldof and Sting stand together during a Band Aid recording session
The Edge, Phil Collins and Sting on one track? It very nearly happened… (Image credit: Brian Aris, Band Aid)

Do They Know It’s Christmas? is one of the most iconic charity singles of all time, featuring an all-star cast of musical heroes including Sting, Bono, Phil Collins and countless others. Since its release in 1984, it has raised almost $180 million for famine relief and development in Ethiopia and Africa.

Although the song was written by Midge Ure and Bob Geldof using acoustic guitars, the final track didn’t end up featuring much in the way of six-strings, despite a plethora of players in the studio – and, as it turns out, there’s a good reason for that.

