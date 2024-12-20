“It’s rare to find Gilmour and Vai in one package, but these double-neck escapades cross the electric guitar solo rubicon”: December 2024 Guitar World Editors’ Picks
This must surely be the busiest December for guitar releases since records began, as the likes of Bumblefoot, Reba Meyers, Julien Baker, TORRES and Phil X save their best for the end of the year
Let’s be real for a sec: when December started, we weren’t planning on dropping an Editors’ Picks roundup. After all, who the heck releases new material this close to the holidays?
As it turns out, a sizeable cabal of incredible guitar players have been saving their prime cuts for the winter. In fact, I’d go so far as to say this is the biggest flurry of December releases on record when it comes to must-hear guitar playing.
Leading the charge is Bumblefoot, whose return to instrumental solo material is a spacebound tour de force of aching, expressive leads and warp-speed pyrotechnics – and possibly the finest showcase of his talents yet. Indeed, it’s rare to find Gilmour and Vai in one package, but Ron Thal’s double-neck escapades cross the electric guitar solo rubicon with flying colors.
Elsewhere, this month marks the debut of a superstar country team-up of boygenius Julien Baker and TORRES, and the surprise solo debut from Code Orange guitarist Reba Meyers.
We certainly weren’t expecting to hear the guitarist responsible for some of this decade’s most disgusting guitar tones turn her hand to arms-aloft indie-rock, but Certain Uncertainty is a beautifully executed anthem that demonstrates just how multifaceted the ESP signature artist’s talents are.
Anyways, enjoy, happy holidays, and see you on the other side…
Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.