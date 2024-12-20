“It’s rare to find Gilmour and Vai in one package, but these double-neck escapades cross the electric guitar solo rubicon”: December 2024 Guitar World Editors’ Picks

Let’s be real for a sec: when December started, we weren’t planning on dropping an Editors’ Picks roundup. After all, who the heck releases new material this close to the holidays?

As it turns out, a sizeable cabal of incredible guitar players have been saving their prime cuts for the winter. In fact, I’d go so far as to say this is the biggest flurry of December releases on record when it comes to must-hear guitar playing.

Leading the charge is Bumblefoot, whose return to instrumental solo material is a spacebound tour de force of aching, expressive leads and warp-speed pyrotechnics – and possibly the finest showcase of his talents yet. Indeed, it’s rare to find Gilmour and Vai in one package, but Ron Thal’s double-neck escapades cross the electric guitar solo rubicon with flying colors.

Elsewhere, this month marks the debut of a superstar country team-up of boygenius Julien Baker and TORRES, and the surprise solo debut from Code Orange guitarist Reba Meyers.

We certainly weren’t expecting to hear the guitarist responsible for some of this decade’s most disgusting guitar tones turn her hand to arms-aloft indie-rock, but Certain Uncertainty is a beautifully executed anthem that demonstrates just how multifaceted the ESP signature artist’s talents are.

Anyways, enjoy, happy holidays, and see you on the other side…