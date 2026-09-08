“He was the first guy in that genre that I heard that I was like, ‘Wow – these lead guys can really take an exciting part of the band’s sound’”: Former Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy guitarist John Sykes’ final recordings to be released as an EP this November

Golden Robot Records has announced the release of One Way, a posthumous EP by Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, and Tygers of Pan Tang guitarist John Sykes.

The EP will feature some of the final known recordings from the esteemed guitarist. According to the label, it gives “fans another opportunity to hear the unmistakable voice, guitar playing, and songwriting of an artist whose influence continues to resonate across generations.”

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The announcement of the full project comes after the release of singles My Guitar and Believe in Yourself, which offered listeners a “powerful reminder” of Sykes’ musicianship and distinctive sound. Set to feature “soaring vocals,” “electrifying guitar work,” and “deeply personal songwriting,” One Way serves as an important chapter in his legacy.

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A rock journeyman, Sykes passed away in December 2024, at the age of 65, after a courageous battle with cancer.

His career began at the dawn of the 1980s, with stints in the influential bands Streetfighter and Tygers of Pan Tang. Sykes then joined the legendary Thin Lizzy for 1983’s Thunder and Lightning, bringing a heavier edge to the band alongside steady Scott Gorham.

Sykes joined Whitesnake after Thin Lizzy’s break-up in what turned out to be the biggest gig of his career. He co-wrote every track on their self-titled 1987 album, and while strained relationships meant he was already out of the band by the time the record came out, it cemented him as a unique hard-rock player who inspired – among countless rock and metal guitarists – Marty Friedman.

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“When John Sykes came out on the [Tygers Of Pan Tang] Spellbound album, it was like, ‘This is a game changer for me,’” Friedman told Eddie Trunk in 2025. “He was the first guy in that genre that I heard that I was like, ‘Wow – these lead guys can really take an exciting part of the band’s sound.’”

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One Way will be released worldwide on November 6 via Golden Robot Records and is available now to pre-save on all major streaming platforms.