Musician's Friend walks the line with its epic Labor Day sale by slashing a whopping $6,000 off a Johnny Cash Gibson acoustic, as well as up to 60% off big-name brands

With Labor Day upon us, it can mean only one thing – huge savings on your favorite guitar brands! With hearty discounts on everything from Gibson to Epiphone, Fender to Schecter, now might be the best time to treat yourself to that special piece of musical equipment you've been eyeing. Whether that's a shred-worthy electric guitar , an angelic acoustic guitar , or a thunderous new bass , there’s plenty to get excited about this Labor Day.

It seems the biggest names in music retail have gone all in this year, with the likes of Guitar Center, Sweetwater, Positive Grid, and more slashing prices on some of their most popular products, but we think the most exciting offers come courtesy of Musician's Friend. Right now, you can score a whopping up to 60% off a huge range of music-making goodies.

As you’d expect, if you want to take advantage of these tasty deals, you'll want to be quick, as the sale ends on September 9. Below, I’ve highlighted a few of my favorite discounts so you can save some time and go straight to the good stuff.

Musician's Friend: Up to 60% Off

Musician's Friend's Labor Day event is a who’s who of big-name brands, with hearty discounts on Fender, D'Angelico, Gibson, and so much more. The sale ends September 9th, so you'll want to move fast if you spot something you like. Read more Read less ▼

Okay, so the headline offer from this sale is a colossal $6,000 off the stunning Gibson Johnny Cash SJ-200 Signature acoustic, a rare tribute to the Man in Black. Handcrafted by Gibson’s Custom Shop, this limited-edition guitar captures Cash’s signature tone and style with an AAA Sitka spruce top and stunning AAA flamed maple back and sides. The jumbo body delivers bold sound and projection, perfect for cutting through any mix. Whether you’re a collector or a player chasing authentic Cash vibes, this deal is an unmissable chance to own a piece of music history at a massive discount.

My favorite gigging guitar is my beloved Gibson Flying V. I take it to every gig, and it never lets me down. I've always thought about getting another as a backup for shows, but I've always found it difficult to justify – that was until I saw $120 off the Epiphone Flying V '70s. The T-Type Pro pickups rock, the body is incredibly well-balanced, and, of course, it looks fantastic!

Next up is a whopping $300 off the quirky D'Angelico Premier Series Bedford. It's got retro charm a-plenty, plus a seriously flexible P-90 pickup setup that gives you access to a huge range of tones.

If you want something more metal, this Schecter C-1 Platinum has a humongous $200 reduction, making it one of the best-value guitars in the whole sale for metalheads.

Looking for more epic guitar deals? Below is a list of the sales you don't want to miss

Guitar Center: Up to 30% off Labor Day sale

Packed to the brim with gear exclusive to Guitar Center, the up to 30% off Labor Day sale is the perfect place for those who want to stand out from the crowd when it comes to their guitars, pedals, and amps. With some mega savings on Fender, Gibson, Line 6, Squier, Taylor, and loads more, it’s well worth checking out if you want to save yourself some big money this Labor Day weekend. Read more Read less ▼

Sweetwater: Up to 50% off for Labor Day

Grab some seriously great Labor Day deals on guitar gear with the epic Sweetwater sale. Discounts are hitting up to 50% off, making it a great way for guitarists to save big on gear ahead of the long weekend. Read more Read less ▼

Guitar Tricks Labor Day Sale: Full Access $99

Gain full access to a wealth of rock classics with a $99 annual subscription to one of the most popular online guitar tutoring solutions around. The subscription renews at $179 a year after year one and includes the premium Power Drills lesson series and the Guitar Soloing Guide ebook. Read more Read less ▼