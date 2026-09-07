This year's huge Labor Day guitar deals include up to 60% off at Musician's Friend, a crazy Guitar Tricks saving and super cheap Positive Grid gear – here’s 5 essential sales to shop today
There's juicy price cuts on everything from Fender to Gibson, PRS to Sterling By Music Man and more in these massive Labor Day sales
Today is the big one; Labor Day 2026 is delivering the goods left, right and center with all manner of guitar deals popping up to help you satiate your GAS (Gear Acquisition Syndrome). Some of the discounts I've spotted so far today are right up there with what I'd expect to see at the end of November when the Black Friday guitar deals roll around, so if you can't hold out until then, you're in luck as now is a great time to shop.
With hearty discounts up to 50% on a huge range of gear from Fender to Gibson, Jackson, Martin and Blackstar at Sweetwater, through to potential 60% savings, plus discount coupons, at Musician's Friend, now is the best opportunity of the year so far to save money on some new guitar goodies; whether that's a shred-worthy electric guitar, an angelic acoustic guitar, or a thunderous new bass.
More of the biggest names in music retail have gone all in on the Labor Day sales this year too, with big hitters like Guitar Center, Positive Grid and Guitar Tricks all slashing prices on some of their most popular products and services.
In my experience, most sales should hang about for at least a couple of days after Labor Day, but if you see something you like, I'd recommend picking it up as soon as possible before the sale ends or potentially limited stock runs out.
Below, I've highlighted what I think are the best Labor Day guitar sales in town right now.
Musician's Friend: Huge up to 60% off Labor Day sale
Musician's Friend's Labor Day event is a who’s who of big-name brands, with hearty discounts on Fender, D'Angelico, Gibson, and so much more. The sale ends September 9th, so you'll want to move fast if you spot something you like.
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Guitar Center: Save up to 30% on gear for Labor Day
Packed to the brim with gear exclusive to Guitar Center, the up to 30% off Labor Day sale is the perfect place for those who want to stand out from the crowd when it comes to their guitars, pedals, and amps. With some mega savings on Fender, Gibson, Line 6, Squier, Taylor, and loads more, it’s well worth checking out if you want to save yourself some big money this Labor Day.
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Sweetwater: Up to 50% off for Labor Day
Grab some seriously great Labor Day deals on guitar gear with this epic Sweetwater sale. Discounts are hitting up to 50% off, making it a great way for guitarists to save big on serious brands.
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Guitar Tricks Labor Day Sale: Full Access, only $99
Gain full access to a wealth of rock classics and thousands of 5-star tutorials, with a $99 annual subscription to one of the most popular online guitar tutoring solutions around. Your subscription includes the premium Power Drills lesson series and the Guitar Soloing Guide ebook.
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Positive Grid Tone Fest: Up to 38% off practice tools
The Positive Grid Fall Tone Fest sale is in full swing at the moment, with savings on a number of Positive Grid products we rate. It’s a pretty select group of products, but with the awesome Spark Mini practice amp and the Spark Link wireless guitar system both seeing price reductions, it's well worth a browse for any player who wants to improve their home guitar practice.
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I'm Guitar World's eCommerce Editor. In addition to testing the latest music gear, it's my job to manage the 200+ buyer's guides on the site and help guitarists find the right gear and the best prices for them. I've been a guitar player for 30 years and a drummer for almost 20. I've worked in the music gear industry for 20 years, including 7 years as Editor of the UK's best-selling drum magazine Rhythm, and 5 years as a freelance music writer, during which time I worked with the world's biggest instrument brands including Boss, Laney and Roland.
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