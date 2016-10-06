Nick Bowcott to Join Steve Grimmett’s Grim Reaper for Select Tour Dates

(Image credit: Chad Lee)

Original Grim Reaper founding member, guitarist and riff-writer Nick Bowcott will be joining Steve Grimmett on stage at two of the singer’s U.S. fall 2016 tour stops.

The dates include October 10 at The Whisky A-Go-Go in Los Angeles and October 11 at Joe’s Grotto in Phoenix.

“Steve will be promoting the new Steve Grimmett’s Grim Reaper CD but also will be playing quite a few ‘oldies but goodies’ from the See You in Hell, Fear No Evil and Rock You to Hell Grim Reaper albums,” Bowcotts says.

“I’m delighted to be joining him and his kick-ass band on stage for those songs. This’ll be the third time in two years I’ve done this and it’s gonna be a blast, especially as we’ll be doing a couple of songs the original band never performed live, in addition to the usual suspects. I’m far beyond psyched!”

To find out more, visit grimreaperofficial.co.uk.