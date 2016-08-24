Nine Blues Guitar Legends on One Track

What if nine of the biggest blues guitar legends, dead or alive, came together for one epic jam? Well, it might look something like the video below. One can only imagine the conversations that would take place as these guitar icons sat around in the studio.

Would Jimi Hendrix and SRV discuss who did Little Wing better? Would BB King challenge Buddy Guy to a guitar face duel? I’m certain Jimmy Page would talk shop about his Gibsons with the gearhead and fellow Les Paul player Joe Bonamassa. Billy Gibbons would most definitely receive questions about proper beard maintenance.

It’s interesting to liken this situation to the All-Star game in baseball. Picturing this many of our guitar heroes coming together for a fun jam like this would truly be a spectacle to behold, and the music that came out would surely be a track for the ages.

How could we make such a gathering happen? We’d probably need a time machine to go back and get most of these guys… I wonder how hard they would be to find? Envision yourself being tasked with locating a young Eric Clapton at the height of his fame. He could be anywhere, from hanging out with George Harrison in London to ripping it up on the stages of music venues in New York City with Cream, among many other places.

It should go without saying, but this isn’t the definitive list of blues guitar legends. I chose musicians who had the biggest impact on my own playing. With that in mind, who would make your list of blues legends, and what kind of conversations would they have with each other, both in real life and on their instruments? We can only imagine.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.