Nine Inch Nails Premiere New Song, "God Break Down the Door"

Nine Inch Nails have premiered "God Break Down the Door," the first single from their upcoming album, Bad Witch. You can listen to it above.

The band premiered the new song today on Zane Lowe's radio show on Beats 1 on Apple Music. Reznor also sat down with Lowe for an extensive interview, which covered everything from "God Break Down the Door" to the band's unique new, in-person ticket sale policy.

In the interview, Reznor said the song came from "Seeing the untouched baritone tenor and alto sax that are sitting there [in the studio.] They’re there because they remind me that I can't play them as well as I used to be able to. For 20 years, I've been saying I’m going of really get my technique back because it would be fun to do. And there they sit taunting me in the corner."

"We pulled them out and we just started fucking around really, led with Atticus arranging," he continued. "I was just kind of going, an hour performance kind of turned into this thing that felt like we hadn't been there before and that started to reveal a whole different character. The space changed and then we felt motivated. When it came time to sing I was really just trying things out, just to see. I never had the courage to sing like that, I didn't know I could sing."

You can check out the full interview—if you have an Apple Music account—below.

Bad Witch is set for a June 22 release. You can preorder it right here, and check out its tracklist, and the band's full itinerary, below.

Bad Witch:

01 Shit Mirror

02 Ahead of Ourselves

03 Play the Goddamned Part

04 God Break Down the Door

05 I’m Not From This World

06 Over and out

Nine Inch Nails 2018 Tour Dates:

06-13 Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

06-15 Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

06-16 Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

06-22 London, England - Meltdown Festival

06-24 London, England - Royal Albert Hall

06-25 Paris, France - Olympia

06-27 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS

06-29 St. Gallen, Switzerland - Open Air Fest

06-30 Prague, Czech Republic - Aerodrome Festival

07-02 Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle

07-04 Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival

07-06 Belfort , France - Eurokennes Festival

07-08 Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter Festival

07-09 Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival

07-12 Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive Festival

07-14 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

08-14 Bangkok, Thailand - Moonstar Studio

08-17 Tokyo, Japan - Sonic Mania Festival

08-19 Osaka, Japan - Summer Sonic Festival

09-13 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre ^

09-14 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre ^

09-18 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks ^

09-19 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks ^

09-22 San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest

09-24 Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theater ^

09-26 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre ^

09-27 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre ^

09-29 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ^

10-09 Washington, DC - The Anthem ^

10-13 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall ^

10-14 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall ^

10-19 Boston, MA - Boch Center ^

10-20 Boston, MA - Boch Center ^

10-22 Detroit, MI - Fox Theater ^

10-23 Detroit, MI - Fox Theater ^

10-25 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom ^

10-26 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom ^

11-23 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre ^

11-24 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre ^

11-27 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

11-28 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

12-03 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

12-07 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium ^

12-08 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium ^

12-11 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium ^

12-12 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium ^