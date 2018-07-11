Orianthi and Richie Sambora Visit Norman's Rare Guitars

Awhile back, Orianthi and former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora visited Norman's Rare Guitars on Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana, California.

The pair—or shall we say couple—tried out a ton of prime guitars, including Fender Strats, Esquires and Custom Shop Teles. They also traded off on a Gibson Les Paul Jr. and a few vintage acoustics.

In the end, Orianthi returned to the 1971 Strat that caught her eye early on. Or maybe that's just how the video was edited!

If nothing else, this candid video answers the question, "What riffs does Orianthi play when she picks up a guitar in a guitar shop?"

Enjoy!