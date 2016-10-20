Orianthi, Nita Strauss and Lita Ford Featured on 'She Rocks, Vol. 1'

Favored Nations Entertainment has announced the upcoming release of the all-female compilation, She Rocks, Vol. 1.

This collection of kick-ass guitar players is produced by author and former Guitar World editor Brad Tolinski, withSteve Vai as executive producer.

It showcases 11 female guitarists, each a virtuoso in her own right. From Lita Ford to Sarah Longfield’s jazzy riffin’, to Orianthi’s melodic stylings and the all-out shredding of Nita Strauss, each of these players contribute her own voice to this carefully curated collection.

She Rocks, Vol. 1 will be released January 20, 2018, via Vai’s Favored Nations Label and in cooperation with the Women’s International Music Network (theWiMN.com), hosts of the She Rocks Awards. The compilation will be celebrated at the 2017 She Rocks Awards, which take place in Anaheim, California, during the annual Winter NAMM Show.

These shredding songstresses cover the stage when it comes to style and personality; Ford is the quintessential guitar rock goddess with decades of top shelf performances, Jennifer Batten made her name playing for Michael Jackson, Strauss has toured with Alice Cooper for the past year, and the list goes on.

“Through the years women have become more and more interested in ripping it up on the guitar. It’s amazing to watch. Favored Nations is very excited to be working with producer Brad Tolinski in creating a compilation of many of the women who are evolving the instrument in powerful ways. They are wildly raising the bar." —Steve Vai

"People always ask me about the future of the guitar, and in many ways, the artists on this album are the answer. They represent a new vision and a fresh sensibility." —Brad Tolinski

Find out more at favorednations.com/artists/sherocksvol1/.

She Rocks, Vol. 1 Track List: