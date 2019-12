Below, behold the 42-string Picasso guitar! The bizarre instrument, which was built for jazz god Pat Metheny about 30 years ago by luthier Linda Manzer, was inspired by the cubist paintings of its well-known-painter namesake (as in Pablo Picasso).

Besides the video below, the guitar can be heard on Metheny's “Into the Dream” and on the albums Quartet, Imaginary Day, Jim Hall & Pat Metheny, Trio Live and more. For more about Manzer, visit manzer.com/guitars.