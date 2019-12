A little while ago, TC Electronic brought a camera crew to Mr. Big's show at the Budokan in Tokyo. While there, they asked the band's guitarist, Paul Gilbert, to take viewers on a tour of his live rig for the concert, which he happily did.

In the video, Gilbert takes you through his setup, not only showing viewers his pedals, but how exactly he uses them.

He also gives viewers a look at his amp setup for good measure.

You can watch the video above.