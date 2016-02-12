Paul Gilbert: When One Neck and Two Hands Aren't Enough

We figured you could use a shot of complete guitar insanity to kick off the weekend.

Here's a 10-year-old clip of the amazing Paul Gilbert, just sitting around, using a looper and getting some fretboard help from a friend (since two hands aren't always enough). It has, understandably, been viewed more than 6 million times on YouTube.

This video is (or was?) associated with the December 2006 issue of Guitar One magazine, which I think can be found in a huge stack of old guitar mags on my desk. Enjoy!

By the way, Gilbert has a new studio album out. I Can Destroy was released in Japan in December. For more about that, plus the 2016 edition of Paul Gilbert's Great Guitar Escape, visit paulgilbert.com.