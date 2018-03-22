Plini Premieres New Song, "Salt + Charcoal"

Plini has released a new song—and you can hear it by pressing the "Play" button above. The tune, dubbed "Salt + Charcoal," features Simon Grove on bass, Chris Allison on drums, Devesh Dayal on vocals and Plini on "everything else," including guitar, of course. Grove engineered, co-produced, mixed and mastered the track at Nerve Studios in Sydney, Australia.

Late last year, Plini visited Guitar World headquarters in NYC to shoot a series of videos, and you'll be seeing the results of that visit very soon. Stay tuned!

For more about "Salt + Charcoal," head to BandCamp. For more about Plini, point your browser in this general direction.