Polyphia Premiere "Aviator" Music Video Featuring Chelsea Grin's Jason Richardson — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Polyphia's new music video for "Aviator," a song that features Chelsea Grin's Jason Richardson.

The track is from the band's debut album, Muse, which was released April 21 via Headphone Music, an Equal Vision Records imprint. It's available on iTunes now.

Polyphia—a band whose average age is just barely 21—have toured and shared stages with the likes of Animals As Leaders, Periphery, Between the Buried and Me, the Contortionist, Intervals and many more.

Polyphia Tour Dates:

Polyphia Tour Dates:

Dance Gavin Dance w/ Polyphia, Hail The Sun and Stolas