Polyphia Premiere "Aviator" Music Video Featuring Chelsea Grin's Jason Richardson — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Polyphia's new music video for "Aviator," a song that features Chelsea Grin's Jason Richardson.
The track is from the band's debut album, Muse, which was released April 21 via Headphone Music, an Equal Vision Records imprint. It's available on iTunes now.
Polyphia—a band whose average age is just barely 21—have toured and shared stages with the likes of Animals As Leaders, Periphery, Between the Buried and Me, the Contortionist, Intervals and many more.
For more about Polyphia, follow them on Facebook and Twitter. Check out their current tour dates below.
Polyphia Tour Dates:
Dance Gavin Dance w/ Polyphia, Hail The Sun and Stolas
- Apr 28 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
- Apr 29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
- Apr 30 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Downstairs
- May 01 New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Marlin Room)
- May 02 Howell, NJ @ GameChangerWorld
- May 03 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
- May 04 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
- May 05 Chicago, IL @ The Bottom Lounge
- May 06 Lincoln, NE @ Vega
- May 08 Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s