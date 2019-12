Porcupine Tree have announced that their first two major label albums, 2002's In Absentia and 2005's Deadwing, will receive vinyl reissues.

Steven Wilson, the band's frontman, remastered both albums for the reissues. They will be available in normal (black) and limited-edition colors, (white for In Absentia and clear for Deadwing). The Deadwing reissue is set for a February 23 release, while the In Absentia reissue is set to arrive on March 9.

You can preorder both albums here.