Positive Grid Launches BIAS Pedal, the First Tone-Match Distortion Modeler — Video

Positive Grid, creator of the best selling BIAS Amp and BIAS FX guitar amp processors, today announced the launch of BIAS Pedal, the first cross platform distortion processor for both mobile and desktop devices. For the first time, guitarists and bassists will be able to create their own distortion pedal from circuit guts to the transistors, tone match any real life analog distortion pedal, integrate it with BIAS FX dual signal chains, and seamlessly transfer their distortion pedal creations between their iPad and Mac/Win devices.

Distortion Pedal Design

A first ever on mobile and desktop, BIAS Pedal allows users to easily design and modify their custom distortion pedal at the most detailed level – from the input volume, to the distortion stages and gain control, to pre and post EQ and much more. Users can even change the pedal’s virtual guts as they would do with a real life analog distortion pedal, like modifying their boost pedal’s germanium transistor or tweak their fuzz pedal’s silicon transistor. For the utmost ease of use, BIAS Pedal comes with hundreds of factory loaded distortion pedal presets, from blues to rock, to alternative and metal, to everything in between.

BIAS FX Integration

When integrated with BIAS FX, BIAS Pedal allows users to seamlessly add their custom distortion pedal into dual signal effects and rack chains and dual BIAS Amps for a whole new level of tone creation. Now stunning tone match distortion pedals can be used in the same signal chain as amp match profiles as boosters, distortion, or fuzz pedals for live or studio use. And with its groundbreaking cross platform design, BIAS Pedal can be synced all across Mac, Windows and iOS devices for instant use access.

Tone Match

Guitarists and bassists are now able to tone match any real life analog distortion stompbox in the world, and capture their favorite distortion, overdrive, fuzz, and boost pedals tones right into BIAS Pedal. Its Tone Match technology analyzes and compares the currently selected pedal and the sound of a target tube pedal. It then executes the tonal compensation and enhancements needed to make any pedal’s sound accurately match that of the target pedal. Positive Grid is working with several artists, engineers, and producers to create a never ending tone match pedal distortion collection.

BIAS Pedal is now available for free download on iPad App Store ($19.99 in-app purchase to unlock full feature), and for $99 as a desktop plug-in for Mac/Win.

Key Features:

The most accurate, thorough and versatile pedal modeling software available in the world.

17 component-level emulation of distortion, overdrive, fuzz and booster pedals included with the introductory release.

Tone Match Technology captures any distortion pedals or recorded track and creates a matched model.

Coming soon: Share and download Tone Matched pedals created by signature artists and your fellow guitarists on ToneCloud.

Fully customizable clipping stage, output stage, power stage, parametric EQ, graphic EQ and studio EQ.

Seamless integration with BIAS FX,create and add custom distortion to dual signal path.

Customize the look and feel of your own pedal; change the name, box, panel and knobs.

Works the way guitarists think: tweak gain and overdrive, swap out silicon and germanium transistor, and shape the tone with different equalizers

Included noise gate and amp room simulator

Create a virtually unlimited number of custom pedals

Quick preset facility recalls each of your 8 favorite settings in turn with just one mouse click

For more Information, visit PositiveGrid.com.