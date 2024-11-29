“That thing rips! It has a permanent home in my backpack”: Nita Strauss' favorite mini amp is on sale this Cyber Weekend

News
By
published

The Positive Grid Spark GO is an all-in-one practice amp, Bluetooth speaker and recording interface – in a pocket-sized package

Positive Grid Spark Go Black Friday graphic
(Image credit: Positive Grid)

If you're a touring musician – or even a guitarist who travels frequently – keeping up with your practice or songwriting while squeezed into the back of a van on some random highway can feel nearly impossible. Believe me, been there, done that.

Guitarist Nita Strauss faced the same challenge with her packed schedule – until she discovered her now-favorite mini-amp: the Positive Grid Spark GO.

Positive Grid Spark GO
Positive Grid Spark GO: was US$109 now US$99 at Sweetwater Sound

Standing less than 4 inches tall and equipped with a 2-inch speaker, the Positive Grid Spark GO defies its small size by delivering 5 watts of room-filling sound and impressive tonal quality. Even better, it doubles as both a Bluetooth speaker and an audio interface – all in a pocket- or purse-sized package for just $99. Save $20 now at Sweetwater.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.