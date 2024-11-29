“That thing rips! It has a permanent home in my backpack”: Nita Strauss' favorite mini amp is on sale this Cyber Weekend

If you're a touring musician – or even a guitarist who travels frequently – keeping up with your practice or songwriting while squeezed into the back of a van on some random highway can feel nearly impossible. Believe me, been there, done that.

Guitarist Nita Strauss faced the same challenge with her packed schedule – until she discovered her now-favorite mini-amp: the Positive Grid Spark GO.

“While my touring rig has stayed the same for years, I recently picked up a Positive Grid Spark GO at a Guitar Center,” she shares in the latest issue of Guitar World. “That thing rips! It has a permanent home in my backpack – and I love that I can even fit it in a purse if I need to.”

Positive Grid Spark GO: was US$109 now US$99 at Sweetwater Sound Standing less than 4 inches tall and equipped with a 2-inch speaker, the Positive Grid Spark GO defies its small size by delivering 5 watts of room-filling sound and impressive tonal quality. Even better, it doubles as both a Bluetooth speaker and an audio interface – all in a pocket- or purse-sized package for just $99. Save $20 now at Sweetwater.

Though it might look more like a toy than a traditional amp (weighing just 0.76 lbs), this mini amp incorporates key features from its predecessors and redefines portability. It's a hybrid practice amp, Bluetooth speaker, and recording interface, with additional options available through the companion app.

Right out of the box, it offers 33 unique amplifier models and 43 effects, allowing you to expand your sonic palette even if you're without your pedalboard – or stuck in a cramped van with your bandmates.

For those inclined to experiment even further, the app provides access to over 50,000 downloadable tones. You can save your favorites to four fully customizable presets, play along with backing tracks, tap into Positive Grid's AI-powered Smart Jam and Auto Chords features, and use the amp's video capture capability to record yourself playing, all within the app.

Once you've drafted some ideas, you can also lay down some tracks using the Spark GO. Simply plug it into your computer and connect it to your DAW of choice – and you're good to go.

And if you don't want to disturb your sleeping bandmates while you're frantically trying to nail that solo hours before the gig, this amp also comes with a headphone jack, so you can connect your headphones and practice in peace.

No wonder Nita Strauss finds this mini amp indispensable! Head over to Sweetwater to grab this deal before Cyber Monday.

