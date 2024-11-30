From guitar straps to wireless systems, I've scoured the Internet for the best guitar accessory deals this Black Friday so you don't have to

Let's face it – whether you're just dipping your toes into the bass and guitar world (pun intended), or you're a veteran with decades upon decades of experience, one category that doesn't discriminate is guitar accessories. Essentially, they're the cornerstone of every guitarist and bassist's toolkit.

From complete essentials like cables, straps, picks, and strings to guitar stands, capos, and patch cables, these tools are arguably the unsung heroes of every guitarist and bassist's setup.

And it doesn't stop there – how about earplugs for those loud rehearsals and your band's hell-raising shows? Or perhaps strap locks to prevent your strap from unfastening while you're busy rocking out on stage?

Every piece of quality gear means you can rest assured that – whether you're holed up in your studio writing and recording some sick tunes, on tour, or even just jamming with your bandmates in the rehearsal room – you can do your job without worrying about what's going to break in the next few minutes.

With the abundance of choices out there, it's sometimes hard to know which accessories to go for – and, most importantly, which ones are reliable and will last.

So, to save you the hassle of scouring for deals yourself, we've rounded up some of the best guitar accessories deals for Black Friday and Cyber Weekend – keeping quality top of mind.

Fender x Kyser Quick-Change Electric Guitar Capos: was US$21.95 now US$16.46 at Fender Shop This collaboration between Fender and Kyser boasts colorways that are every vintage aficionado's dream, including two to-die-for pastels: Shell Pink and Daphne Blue – variants that are currently on sale. With their 9.5-inch radius, these capos have been tried and tested on various guitars and fretboard sizes, proving to be both reliable and visually striking – the perfect tool for every guitarist’s tool kit.

Fender Professional Series Tweed Instrument Cable: was US$18.95 now US$12.99 at Amazon Fender Professional Series cables feature a thick gauge and high-quality components that make them road-reliable and trustworthy, ensuring your sound won’t cut off mid-gig. They’re also engineered to avoid physical memory, twisting, and kinks – which are common issues with lower-quality cables. The 10-foot and 15-foot Daphne Blue versions are now available at a steal: $12.99 and $16.99, respectively.

Gator Rok-It Multi Stand: was US$47.99 now US$39.99 at Amazon If you've got multiple guitars and you want somewhere to put them, the Gator Rok-It Multi Stand is a brilliant option. Gator is renowned in the music industry for its top-quality gear cases, and this stand carries that same excellent build quality. An $8 discount in the Amazon sale makes it a 17% reduction on the regular price, good value for your money.

MXR Patch Cables: was US$30.99 now US$10 at Amazon Having a patch cable die on my pedalboard mid-set was one of the most traumatic experiences of my playing career and I learned an important lesson - don't cheap out on cables. This MXR 3-pack of patch cables has got a massive 68% discount at Amazon, making them a great way to stock up on these essentials for any guitarist who loves their guitar pedals.

Fender Premium Picks: was US$19.99 now US$11.99 at Amazon Changing your guitar pick can have a marked effect on your playing, which makes Fender's Premium Pick Selection a great way to sample different styles and see how they affect your tone. An $8 reduction means you're getting each pick at just shy of $1 each, and the thin, medium, and thick gauges offer plenty of flexibility to cover a wide range of playing styles.

D'Addario EJ16: was US$253.25 now US$126.39 at Amazon Guitarists are always having to stock up on strings, and Amazon is a great place to buy multi-packs for less. This 25-pack has got a 50% discount on Amazon – a massive deal which will last you ages. D'Addario's EJ16 are the gold standard uncoated acoustic guitar strings and they've been used by guitarists all over the world for many years.

Fender Pasadena Strap: was US$19.99 now US$16.67 at Amazon There's nothing more boring than a plain black nylon strap, so getting yourself something that matches the finish of your guitar or favorite piece of clothing can really rejuvenate your look. Available in a variety of colors, Fender's Pasadena Strap is a woven pattern trap with leather ends, and a sizable discount in the Amazon sale making it excellent value for money.

Positive Grid Spark Link: was US$129 now US$99 at Amazon The complicated and bulky nature of some wireless systems is enough to put you off even dipping your toe in the cable-free world. The Spark Link is different. It's discrete, tough as nails, and supremely easy to set up. It was already affordable, but with a further $29 off for a limited time, it's the perfect entry point to wireless systems from a trusted name.

Ernie Ball Guitar Strings: was US$34.95 now US$19.95 at Sweetwater Sound With all the main Slinky packs covered from Super Slinky to Power Slinky, as well as a range of Earthwood acoustic guitar strings on offer, this is one deal that will appeal to every guitarist out there this Black Friday. With each string set typically costing $6.99 a pack when priced regularly, it’s a great value-for-money deal that isn’t flashy but is definitely useful.

Bonus!

Positive Grid Spark GO: was US$109 now US$97 at Sweetwater Sound Standing less than 4 inches tall and equipped with a 2-inch speaker, the Positive Grid Spark GO defies its small size by delivering 5 watts of room-filling sound and impressive tonal quality. Even better, it doubles as both a Bluetooth speaker and an audio interface – all in a pocket- or purse-sized package for just $99. Save $20 now at Sweetwater.

Fender Mini Deluxe Amp: was US$49.99 now US$29.99 at Amazon This adorable pint-sized version of Fender’s revered Deluxe guitar amps is the ideal gift for the guitarist in your life. It accurately replicates the classic design, right down to the chickenhead knobs and dogbone handle. The Mini Deluxe’s 2” speaker puts out one watt of power, and the amp features controls for Tone, Volume and Gain, plus an onboard headphone output. At just $29 – $20 off the regular price of $49.99 – from Amazon, can you afford not to pick one up?