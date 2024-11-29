Switching to a wireless system made me a better performer – and with big savings on the Positive Grid Spark Link for Black Friday, now is the time to cut the cord

Since returning to heavy progressive rock after a decade of wedding gigs, I’ve become an… energetic performer. Shows with my band Maebe are a workout of jumps, knee drops and occasional forays into the crowd. Accordingly, the humble guitar cable has become my worst enemy, interrupting my most vivacious onstage moves by somehow becoming perpetually wrapped around my ankle.

Despite the physical obstacles, I put off buying a wireless system for years, owing to worries over reliability, battery and tone. But after trying out Positive Grid’s Spark Link system, my fears were finally allayed, and my performances have never been better.

Positive Grid Spark Link
Positive Grid Spark Link: was US$129 now US$99 at Amazon

The complicated and bulky nature of some wireless systems is enough to put you off even dipping your toe in the cable-free world. The Spark Link is different. It's discrete, tough as nails, and supremely easy to set up. It was already affordable, but with a further $29 off for a limited time, it's the perfect entry point to wireless systems from a trusted name.

