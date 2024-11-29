Switching to a wireless system made me a better performer – and with big savings on the Positive Grid Spark Link for Black Friday, now is the time to cut the cord
The already affordable Positive Grid system has had its price slashed for Black Friday
Since returning to heavy progressive rock after a decade of wedding gigs, I’ve become an… energetic performer. Shows with my band Maebe are a workout of jumps, knee drops and occasional forays into the crowd. Accordingly, the humble guitar cable has become my worst enemy, interrupting my most vivacious onstage moves by somehow becoming perpetually wrapped around my ankle.
Despite the physical obstacles, I put off buying a wireless system for years, owing to worries over reliability, battery and tone. But after trying out Positive Grid’s Spark Link system, my fears were finally allayed, and my performances have never been better.
In fact, since making the switch to wireless, I’ve been able to ramp up our shows to the point where a review of our recent set at a UK festival was described as – and I quote – “one of the most energetic stage performances I’ve seen from a post-rock band”, and the wireless system is in part to thank for that.
These days, I am very much a wireless convert, using the Spark Link at every show. In fact, I’d find it hard to go back to a guitar cable in the live arena.
So trust me when I say there's never been a better time to give wireless a try
The complicated and bulky nature of some wireless systems is enough to put you off even dipping your toe in the cable-free world. The Spark Link is different. It's discrete, tough as nails, and supremely easy to set up. It was already affordable, but with a further $29 off for a limited time, it's the perfect entry point to wireless systems from a trusted name.
But don’t just take my word for it – my fellow gear connoisseur Daryl reviewed the system when it launched, and dubbed it “a well-crafted, competitively-priced wireless unit that works exactly as advertised”.
The Spark Link features reliable 2.4G wireless transmission over 70 feet with 24-bit/48kHz audio quality and a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz, which covers the entire audible guitar spectrum.
During my time with the unit, I’ve experienced zero dropouts, whether in tiny clubs or larger festival stages. It’s preserved my tone, too – I was mixing a live recording that utilized the system recently, and didn’t notice any tonal difference between recording my rig with a cable.
Positive Grid claims up to six hours of battery life, and while I charge the transmitter and receiver before every gig, I’ve never seen the battery drop below halfway after a three-hour rehearsal.
All in all, the Spark Link has changed my gigs for the better – you can see the kind of moves it’s helped me pull at the bottom of the page.
For more deals that are actually worth snapping up, check out our guide to this year's Black Friday Positive Grid deals and Black Friday guitar deals.
Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.
