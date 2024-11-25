"Positive Grid’s Spark 2 is without a doubt the best practice amp I’ve ever played": Score a first-time discount on the Positive Grid Spark 2 this Black Friday

Despite having only been released mere months ago, Positive Grid has seen fit to give their all-conquering Spark 2 amp a $20 discount over at their official website . It’s not huge money of course, but it’s definitely rare to see discounts on gear when it’s only just been released. As one of my favorite desktop guitar amps of all time, it’s the best of all the Black Friday Positive Grid deals in my opinion.

In my Positive Grid Spark 2 review I praised it highly, giving it four and a half stars out of five and proclaiming that ‘Positive Grid’s Spark 2 is without a doubt the best practice amp I’ve ever played’. It was always going to be difficult to follow up on the Spark 40 which was such a groundbreaking guitar amp , but PG really knocked it out of the park adding meaningful updates, improving on pretty much every flaw the original amp had.

Positive Grid Spark 2: was US$299 now US$279 at Positive Grid With 50 watts of power, a huge selection of amp and effects tones, a built-in looper, AI tone generation, and loads of useful practice tools, the Positive Grid Spark 2 really is the most complete practice amp around. A $20 discount isn’t huge money, but when the amp is this good and new, it’s a great deal in our book.

As well as an increase in power from 40 to 50 Watts, the improved speakers on the Spark 2 mean it sounds absolutely incredible. There were plenty of moments that really caught my attention, sounds that were nigh-on indeterminable from what you’d get playing an actual tube amp . In particular, I was surprised how you could get the feel of an amp on the edge of feedback at such low volumes, really incredible stuff.

The effects are amazing too. With the speakers facing slightly outward, you get an incredible sense of space when using stereo reverbs and delays, which really adds multi-dimensional tones to your playing. There’s a massive selection of effects that cover everything from popular overdrive pedals and octave effects to more esoteric modulation sounds. With so much choice on offer, it’s possible to create pretty much any sound you want.