"Positive Grid’s Spark 2 is without a doubt the best practice amp I’ve ever played": Score a first-time discount on the Positive Grid Spark 2 this Black Friday

News
By
published

Positive Grid’s Black Friday sale is delivering up to 50% off, but one reduction in particular is getting us giddy

A Positive Grid Spark 2 amp on a rug
(Image credit: Future)

Despite having only been released mere months ago, Positive Grid has seen fit to give their all-conquering Spark 2 amp a $20 discount over at their official website. It’s not huge money of course, but it’s definitely rare to see discounts on gear when it’s only just been released. As one of my favorite desktop guitar amps of all time, it’s the best of all the Black Friday Positive Grid deals in my opinion.

In my Positive Grid Spark 2 review I praised it highly, giving it four and a half stars out of five and proclaiming that ‘Positive Grid’s Spark 2 is without a doubt the best practice amp I’ve ever played’. It was always going to be difficult to follow up on the Spark 40 which was such a groundbreaking guitar amp, but PG really knocked it out of the park adding meaningful updates, improving on pretty much every flaw the original amp had.

Positive Grid Spark 2
Positive Grid Spark 2: was US$299 now US$279 at Positive Grid

With 50 watts of power, a huge selection of amp and effects tones, a built-in looper, AI tone generation, and loads of useful practice tools, the Positive Grid Spark 2 really is the most complete practice amp around. A $20 discount isn’t huge money, but when the amp is this good and new, it’s a great deal in our book.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.