"Positive Grid’s Spark 2 is without a doubt the best practice amp I’ve ever played": Score a first-time discount on the Positive Grid Spark 2 this Black Friday
Positive Grid’s Black Friday sale is delivering up to 50% off, but one reduction in particular is getting us giddy
Despite having only been released mere months ago, Positive Grid has seen fit to give their all-conquering Spark 2 amp a $20 discount over at their official website. It’s not huge money of course, but it’s definitely rare to see discounts on gear when it’s only just been released. As one of my favorite desktop guitar amps of all time, it’s the best of all the Black Friday Positive Grid deals in my opinion.
In my Positive Grid Spark 2 review I praised it highly, giving it four and a half stars out of five and proclaiming that ‘Positive Grid’s Spark 2 is without a doubt the best practice amp I’ve ever played’. It was always going to be difficult to follow up on the Spark 40 which was such a groundbreaking guitar amp, but PG really knocked it out of the park adding meaningful updates, improving on pretty much every flaw the original amp had.
With 50 watts of power, a huge selection of amp and effects tones, a built-in looper, AI tone generation, and loads of useful practice tools, the Positive Grid Spark 2 really is the most complete practice amp around. A $20 discount isn’t huge money, but when the amp is this good and new, it’s a great deal in our book.
As well as an increase in power from 40 to 50 Watts, the improved speakers on the Spark 2 mean it sounds absolutely incredible. There were plenty of moments that really caught my attention, sounds that were nigh-on indeterminable from what you’d get playing an actual tube amp. In particular, I was surprised how you could get the feel of an amp on the edge of feedback at such low volumes, really incredible stuff.
The effects are amazing too. With the speakers facing slightly outward, you get an incredible sense of space when using stereo reverbs and delays, which really adds multi-dimensional tones to your playing. There’s a massive selection of effects that cover everything from popular overdrive pedals and octave effects to more esoteric modulation sounds. With so much choice on offer, it’s possible to create pretty much any sound you want.
The looper function really delivers, and somewhat incredibly is actually usable even if you just have a smartphone. Of course, it will always be better with a footswitch - like the Spark Control X which has a $30 discount in the sale - but it’s amazing how the groove looper works, allowing you to take your hands off the guitar to operate it but still keep your loops going. I really loved the AI tone generation too, it can be a bit hit-and-miss, but as with most AI text prompting, you just need the right input and you can get some incredible results.
