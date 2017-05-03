RadioBlack Premiere New Song, "Sunny Daze"

(Image credit: Press Photo (Provided))

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Sunny Daze," a solid new song by RadioBlack. The track is from their self-titled debut album, which will be released May 12.

The band is led by singer/guitarist TJ Courtney, whose vocals and songwriting blend grunge and Nineties-inspired alt-rock. With drummer Derek Gledhill (Smile Empty Soul) and bassist Hayato Takano, a seasoned touring player, the ensemble makes for a no-nonsense powerhouse trio.

Prior to this new band lineup, Courtney recorded tracks at the Foo Fighters' Studio 606 with producer John "Lou" Lousteau and studio players including Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne), Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction) and Mick Murphy (My Ruin, Chevy Metal).

"'Sunny Daze' is definitely the most light-hearted song on the album, although there are some dark undertones to the lyrics that we’re going to bring out in the music video,” Courtney tells GuitarWorld.com. “I wrote this song when I was comparing a previous, completely crazy and toxic relationship to something new that felt really good and also really stable.

“Tracking guitars for this song was awesome because we were in the Foos' Studio 606; they have so many guitars and high-end amps lying around, it was hard to choose. We ended up using a blend of EVH and Friedman amps."

RadioBlack is available for preorder right here.

For more about RadioBlack and the new album, visit radioblackband.com and follow along on Facebook and Twitter.