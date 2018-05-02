Ray Davies Announces New Album, 'Our Country: Americana Act II'

Former Kinks frontman Ray Davies has announced a new solo album, Our Country: Americana Act II.

The album—which is set for a June 29 release via Sony/Legacy—is the sequel to 2017's Americana, and features a number of new songs, plus reinterpretations of songs from throughout Davies' solo and Kinks careers. You can listen to the album's first single and opening track, "Our Country," below.

Just as he was on Americana, for Our Country: Americana Act II, Davies was backed by the Jayhawks, plus a handful of U.K. based musicians and a choir. Like Americana, Our Country: Americana Act II was recorded at Konk Studios in London with guitarist Bill Shanley.

The album features a number of new songs plus reinterpretations of songs from throughout Davies' voluminous back catalog, such as The Kinks' "Oklahoma USA," (from 1971's Muswell Hillbillies) "The Real World" (from Davies' 2007 solo album, Working Man's Cafe) and "The Getaway” (from his 2006 solo album, Other People's Lives). You can check out the album's full tracklist below.

You can preorder Our Country: Americana Act II right here.

Our Country: Americana Act II tracklist:

1. Our Country

2. The Invaders (spoken word)

3. Back In The Day

4. Oklahoma U.S.A.

5. Bringing Up Baby

6. The Getaway

7. The Take

8. We Will Get There

9. The Real World

10. A Street Called Hope

11. The Empty Room

12. Calling Home

13. Louisiana Sky

14. March Of The Zombies

15. The Big Weird

16. Tony And Bob

17. The Big Guy

18. Epilogue

19. Muswell Kills