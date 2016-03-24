Reports: Axl Rose Set to Replace AC/DC's Brian Johnson for Remainder of Tour

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

According to several reports, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose might be filling in for AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson for the remainder of the venerable Australian band's tour.

AC/DC recently rescheduled a few U.S. dates after Johnson was warned by doctors to "stop touring immediately or risk total hearing loss."

The group even issued a statement confirming that the remaining dates of their U.S. tour will be "made up later in the year, likely with a guest vocalist."

Well, as Alternative Nation is reporting, Jason Bailey, an Atlanta disc jockey, has claimed that a "very very good source" informed him that Rose will join AC/DC for the rest of their tour dates after being "flown in" to Atlanta to audition with the band.

"This is what I’m being told; Axl was meeting with AC/DC, because it’s all but a done deal that Axl will front AC/DC for the 10 remaining shows. All 10, including Atlanta," Atlanta Radio 100.5 DJ is quoted as saying.

"From what I was told, this was all kind of new inside information to me, Angus [Young] is a very black and white guy," he added. "He’s like, Brian, for health reasons, can’t continue fronting the band. He was supposed to retire after the last tour, so they wanted to continue going out on the road and continue making music, so if you can’t do it, we appreciate your services, but the show must go on. They’re in town, they were auditioning people for the job, and then they flew Axl in. Again, this is from my source."

Johnson has been AC/DC’s lead vocalist since 1980. He joined the group following the death of Bon Scott.

Meanwhile, the "classic"-era lineup of Guns N' Roses is set to reunite this summer for a slew of dates, including Coachella next month.

Stay tuned for updates on this story. Stranger things have happened, folks!