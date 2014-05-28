Rich Robinson Covers Derek and The Dominos' "Got to Get Better in a Little While" —Video

Here's one for the Eric Clapton fans.
Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson and his band kicked off their summer tour this past Saturday night at Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, California.
Their set included a cover of Derek and the Dominos' "Got to Get Better in a Little While." You can check out some fan-filmed footage of the song below.
Robinson performed this song — which was written by Clapton — 21 times in 2006 with the Black Crowes and has made it a regular part of his solo band's set.
The five-piece band is touring to support Robinson's new album, The Ceaseless Sight, which will be released June 3. You can check out a track list below.
Set List:
- 01. I Know You
- 02. Down The Road
- 03. Its Not Easy
- 04. Station Man
- 05. Standing On The Surface
- 06. Laila II
- 07. One Road Hill
- 08. Lost And Found
- 09. In Comes The Night
- 10. I Remember
- 11. Bye Bye Baby
- 12. Look Through My Window
- 13. Got To Get Better In A Little While
- 14. Gone Away
Encore:
15. Oh! Sweet Nuthin'
16. Know Me