Rich Robinson Covers Derek and The Dominos' "Got to Get Better in a Little While" —Video

Here's one for the Eric Clapton fans.

Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson and his band kicked off their summer tour this past Saturday night at Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, California.

Their set included a cover of Derek and the Dominos' "Got to Get Better in a Little While." You can check out some fan-filmed footage of the song below.

Robinson performed this song — which was written by Clapton — 21 times in 2006 with the Black Crowes and has made it a regular part of his solo band's set.

The five-piece band is touring to support Robinson's new album, The Ceaseless Sight, which will be released June 3. You can check out a track list below.

Set List:

01. I Know You

02. Down The Road

03. Its Not Easy

04. Station Man

05. Standing On The Surface

06. Laila II

07. One Road Hill

08. Lost And Found

09. In Comes The Night

10. I Remember

11. Bye Bye Baby

12. Look Through My Window

13. Got To Get Better In A Little While

14. Gone Away

Encore:

15. Oh! Sweet Nuthin'

16. Know Me