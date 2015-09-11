'The Ritchie Blackmore Story' Coming to DVD and Blu-Ray in November

On November 6, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release The Ritchie Blackmore Story on DVD, Blu-ray, digital formats and a deluxe 2DVD+2CD edition.
In this documentary, the former Deep Purple and Rainbow guitarist has granted fans extraordinary access, resulting in a revealing, in-depth look at his life and career.
The DVD tells the story of Blackmore's career through extensive specially recorded new interviews with Blackmore plus contributions from Brian May, Glenn Hughes, Lars Ulrich, Steve Lukather, Joe Satriani, Jon Lord, David Coverdale, Gene Simmons, Joe Lynn Turner, Steve Vai, Graham Bonnet and Ian Anderson. The bonus features on this release offer more than 40 minutes of additional interviews with Blackmore and his peers.
The deluxe edition contains the DVD of The Ritchie Blackmore Story in addition to the Live In Tokyo DVD and 2CDs, all contained in a 60 page 12" x 12" hardback photobook with a black and silver front cover. Live In Tokyo is the first official DVD and CD release of the 1984 concert by Rainbow from Tokyo's Budokan. It was to be the last Rainbow concert before Blackmore and Roger Glover went on to reform Deep Purple.
The Ritchie Blackmore Story contains clips from many of his classic tracks with Deep Purple, Rainbow and Blackmore's Night, including "Smoke on the Water," "Highway Star," "Since You've Been Gone," "Wring That Neck," "Space Truckin'," "All Night Long," "Long Live Rock 'N' Roll," "Hush," "Black Night," "Child in Time," "Mistreated," "Burn," "Man on the Silver Mountain," "I Surrender," "Perfect Strangers," "Play Minstrel Play," "Renaissance Faire," "Fires at Midnight" and more.
Track listing (Live In Tokyo Disc – Deluxe Edition Only)
CD Disc 1
- 01. Intro Medley
- 02. Spotlight Kid
- 03. Miss Mistreated
- 04. I Surrender
- 05. Can't Happen Here
- 06. Catch The Rainbow
- 07. Power
- 08. Keyboard Solo
- 09. Street Of Dreams
- 10. Fool For The Night
- 11. Difficult To Cure (Beethoven's Ninth)
- 12. Guitar Solo
- 13. Drum Solo
CD Disc 2
14. Blues
15. Medley: Stranded / Hey Joe
16. Death Alley Driver
17. Fire Dance
18. Maybe Next Time
19. Medley: All Night Long / Woman From Tokyo
20. Lazy
21. Since You've Been Gone
22. Smoke On The Water