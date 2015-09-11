'The Ritchie Blackmore Story' Coming to DVD and Blu-Ray in November

On November 6, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release The Ritchie Blackmore Story on DVD, Blu-ray, digital formats and a deluxe 2DVD+2CD edition.

In this documentary, the former Deep Purple and Rainbow guitarist has granted fans extraordinary access, resulting in a revealing, in-depth look at his life and career.

The DVD tells the story of Blackmore's career through extensive specially recorded new interviews with Blackmore plus contributions from Brian May, Glenn Hughes, Lars Ulrich, Steve Lukather, Joe Satriani, Jon Lord, David Coverdale, Gene Simmons, Joe Lynn Turner, Steve Vai, Graham Bonnet and Ian Anderson. The bonus features on this release offer more than 40 minutes of additional interviews with Blackmore and his peers.

The deluxe edition contains the DVD of The Ritchie Blackmore Story in addition to the Live In Tokyo DVD and 2CDs, all contained in a 60 page 12" x 12" hardback photobook with a black and silver front cover. Live In Tokyo is the first official DVD and CD release of the 1984 concert by Rainbow from Tokyo's Budokan. It was to be the last Rainbow concert before Blackmore and Roger Glover went on to reform Deep Purple.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story contains clips from many of his classic tracks with Deep Purple, Rainbow and Blackmore's Night, including "Smoke on the Water," "Highway Star," "Since You've Been Gone," "Wring That Neck," "Space Truckin'," "All Night Long," "Long Live Rock 'N' Roll," "Hush," "Black Night," "Child in Time," "Mistreated," "Burn," "Man on the Silver Mountain," "I Surrender," "Perfect Strangers," "Play Minstrel Play," "Renaissance Faire," "Fires at Midnight" and more.

Track listing (Live In Tokyo Disc – Deluxe Edition Only)

CD Disc 1

01. Intro Medley

02. Spotlight Kid

03. Miss Mistreated

04. I Surrender

05. Can't Happen Here

06. Catch The Rainbow

07. Power

08. Keyboard Solo

09. Street Of Dreams

10. Fool For The Night

11. Difficult To Cure (Beethoven's Ninth)

12. Guitar Solo

13. Drum Solo

CD Disc 2

14. Blues

15. Medley: Stranded / Hey Joe

16. Death Alley Driver

17. Fire Dance

18. Maybe Next Time

19. Medley: All Night Long / Woman From Tokyo

20. Lazy

21. Since You've Been Gone

22. Smoke On The Water