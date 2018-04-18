Riverdogs Premiere Intimate New Mini-Doc

Back in December, Riverdogs re-convened in Los Angeles for a one off live performance at the first annual Frontier Records Holiday Bash.

Award-winning filmmaker Sebastien Paquet was on hand to capture the band during the week of rehearsals and showcases leading up to the show, and produced this brief retrospective piece in the band's own words.

Today, Guitar World presents the exclusive premiere of the new mini-doc, which you can watch above. Featuring Vivian Campbell (lead guitar, vocals) and Rob Lamothe (lead vocals, guitar) guiding the viewer through the story of the band and its 27-year history, the film is a fascinatingly unfiltered look at the group, and its creative process.

The band's most recent album was 2017's California. You can pick up a copy of that record here.

For more on Riverdogs, head on over to riverdogsmusic.com.