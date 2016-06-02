Robb Flynn Reunited with Stolen Dimebag Darrell Guitar

In 2010, Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn's Bay Area home was robbed. Among the stolen property was a “Dimebolt” guitar that was given to him Dimebag Darrell.

After purchasing a storage unit for $10, Holly Cherry stumbled upon two guitars, including the “Dimebolt.” After investigating the gear, Cherry learned the guitars were stolen and heard about Flynn’s story.

“I’ve had so many false leads over the last six years I can’t even tell you, literally hundreds, and while I was grateful for everyone’s enthusiasm in helping find them, but I had kind of given up hope,” Flynn said.

Cherry got in contact with one of the band’s sponsors, Jim Dunlop. Eventually. the guitar made its way back to Flynn.

“You can imagine my shock when that email came through and it was really them!” Flynn said. “I was sitting in our son Wyatt’s gymnastics class waiting for it to start and I blurted out ‘HOLY S–T, they found my guitars!’ My kids laughed and said ‘What? what?’”

In the video below, Flynn is seen recovering the guitars from Cherry in a parking lot in Oakland, Calif. Check it out.