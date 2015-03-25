Robben Ford Premieres New Album, 'Into the Sun' — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Into The Sun, the new album by guitar great Robben Ford.

The album will be released March 31 via Mascot Label Group.

Five-time Grammy nominee Ford, who has worked with George Harrison, Miles Davis, Joni Mitchell and many others, describes the 11-song set as “one of the top recordings I’ve ever done,” a pretty staggering observation considering his extensive discography, which includes more than 35 albums under his own name and with his various bands.

Into The Sun is the followup to last year's A Day in Nashville and 2013’s Bringing It Back Home. On it, you'll hear guest appearances by Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes (“High Heels and Throwing Things"), slide guitar guru Sonny Landreth (“So Long 4 U”), Keb’ Mo’ and Robert Randolph (“Justified”), ZZ Ward (“Breath of Me") and Southern rocker Tyler Bryant (“Stone Cold Heaven”).

“The album is really upbeat,” Ford says. “It has a positive vibe to it—a good-time feel. There are a lot of different rhythms and colors and the way the instruments are used is really different on this. It makes me very happy to have something so diverse.

“This album is obviously of these times. And the rule during the recording process was to have no lid on things. I’ve worked very hard to master my craft as a musician and a songwriter, but other than relying on my strengths in those areas, I made sure there was room for new ideas and everything my collaborators brought to the music. When you’re open to different concepts and approaches, the most beautiful things can happen.”

Ford's gear on the album includes a pair of Gibson SG’s from 1963 and 1964, his beloved 1960 Telecaster and his Gibson B-25 acoustic. As he’s done on every album he’s made since 1983, Ford used a Dumble Overdrive Special amp.

Ford already has a number of shows lined up to support the album, both in America and overseas, and you can check out the dates below. Another notable appearance will be Robben Ford’s Traveling Dojo Guitar Camp at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York, in the Catskill Forest Preserve (about 30 miles west of Woodstock) August 31 to September 4. Head here for more information.

For more about Ford and the new album, visit robbenford.com and follow him on Facebook. Be sure to check out Ford's upcoming tour dates, plus an EPK for Into the Sun, below.

Into the Sun Track Listing:

01. Rose of Sharon

02. Day of The Planets

03. Howlin’ at the Moon

04. Rainbow Cover

05. Justified (with Keb’ Mo’ & Robert Randolph)

06. Breath of Me (with ZZ Ward)

07. High Heels And Throwing Things (with Warren Haynes)

08. Cause of War

09. So Long 4 U (with Sonny Landreth)

10. Same Train

11. Stone Cold Heaven (with Tyler Bryant)

ROBBEN FORD – INTO THE SUN - 2015 TOUR DATES

April 10 - Ft. Worth, TX - Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival

April 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Academy of Contemporary Music

April 12 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon

April 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

April 16 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

April 17 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Park Street Saloon

April 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

April 19 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

April 21 - Syracuse, NY - Wescott Theatre

April 22 - Londonderry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

April 23 - Fall River, MA - Narrow Center For The Arts

April 24 - Beacon, NY - Towne Crier

April 25 - Norfolk, VA - Infinity Hall

April 26 - New York, NY - City Winery

April 29 - London, England - O2 Academy Islington

April 30 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - North Sea Jazz Club

May 1 - Breda, Netherlands - Mezz Concerts & Dance

May 2 - Groningen, Netherlands - Rhythm n Blues Night

May 5 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

May 8 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Tollhaus

May 9 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

May 10 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

May 12 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

May 18 - Zvecan, Kosovo - North City Jazz and Blues Festival

Kosovska Mitrovica - Cultural Centre “Trepca"

May 20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Kaufleuten Festival

May 30 & 31 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi’s at Jack London Square

June 2 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

June 3 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

June 26 - Carpentras, France - Auzon Le Blues

Additional dates to be announced soon…