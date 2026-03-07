“He goes, ‘The audition is in Nashville tomorrow. Here’s 45 songs you’ve got to know by then’”: Her manager didn’t like him. But Doug Pettibone grinded to land his dream gig with Lucinda Williams

Over the years, session great Doug Pettibone has played alongside the likes of Jewel, John Mayer, Keith Richards, Norah Jones and Mark Knopfler – but his role as Lucinda Williams’ close collaborator will likely be what defines his career.

Pettibone, who was taught to play by none other than Andy Summers of The Police, started working with the Americana great just after the turn of the 2000s. At the time, he’d already cut his teeth touring with Jewel and Tracy Chapman.

He was a huge admirer of Williams’ work, though, so when he caught wind that she was looking for a new guitar player, he took matters into his own hands to get in the room with her – and win his place in her band.

“The bass player was Taras Prodaniuk, and he told me she was looking for a guitar player,” he tells Guitar World in a new interview about how he got the role. “But he couldn’t recommend me because the last guy he recommended got fired. I really wanted this gig because I loved what she did, and I thought, ‘How am I gonna get this gig?’

To answer his own question, Pettibone says, “I looked at all of her records to see who played on them and who produced them, and by this time, I knew most of the people. So, I called them and said, ‘Hey, can you do me a favor and please call Lucinda and see if I can get an audition? I really want this gig. I think I’d be perfect for it.’

“I guess everybody called her that same day… she was like, ‘Oh, my God. I think it’s a sign from God. We need to hear this guy, Doug Pettibone.’”

His persistence paid off, and before long Pettibone was fielding a call from Williams’ manager, who didn't particularly warm to Pettibone at the start.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pettibone continues, “He goes, ‘So… Doug Pettibone… why do you think you’ve got to audition with Lucinda Williams?’ I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t think I have to. I’d like to have one,’ you know? But he was just kind of pissed off at this point for whatever reason, and he goes, ‘The audition is in Nashville tomorrow.’

“I go, ‘Cool. I’m here in Nashville.’ Then he goes, ‘Well, there’s a list of songs… here’s 45 songs you’ve got to know by tomorrow.’ But because Taras had told me about this about a month and a half before, I knew all the songs.

“So, I said, ‘No problem.’ I went down to the audition, and I didn’t think it went well at all. I kind of messed up because I’m not great at auditions.

“But after two songs, Lucinda was like, ‘Oh, my gosh! This is perfect. You’re the one!’ Then she said, ‘We’re leaving next week.’ I said, ‘Well, I’ve gotta go to Europe…’ So, they got another guitar player to take my place for two weeks, and then it was perfect.”

The rest was history. Pettibone has worked closely with Williams over the years, featuring on several studio and live records. He’s remained a core collaborator of Williams’, most recently contributing to her latest studio album, World’s Gone Wrong.

Guitar World’s full interview with Pettibone will be published in the coming weeks.