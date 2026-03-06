“A compact powerhouse that turns inspiration into endless possibilities”: Laney unveils the Prism-Mini, a feature-packed modeling amp and Bluetooth speaker that looks to steal the Spark Mini's crown

Laney Amplification has unveiled the Prism-Mini, a portable digital combo amp and Bluetooth speaker with multi-effects that appears to be gunning for the throne of the Positive Grid Spark series of amps.

The near-pocket-sized amp, available in classic Laney Black and Blue colorways, is billed as “a compact powerhouse that turns inspiration into endless possibilities”.

It comes loaded with 100 preset slots across 17 amplifier impressions (it's a modeling amp), a swathe of effects, and a “rich stereo sound,” alongside a fairly impressive 14 hours of continuous playtime.

Those presets are split evenly between factory presets and free slots for users to fill with their own tones, with featured amps including Laney favorites such as the Lionheart and Digbeth. With the Tone Wizard mobile app, players can edit patches, manage presets, and control the amp without even touching it.

Furthermore, it also features a bright 1.77" full-color screen for dialing in tones, a true stereo 3W+3W output, and dual 1.5” woofers. The ability to run six effects – including delay, reverb, and modulations, simultaneously – helps extract a lot of electric guitar tone from such a tiny form.

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and an in-built tuner and drum machine with tweakable BPM and Volume add to the amp’s practice-powered scope, building on market momentum from the success of the Steve Vai-backed Spark Mini, while Fender has recently entered the home audio game, challenging Marshall with its own range of Bluetooth speakers and headphones.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Laney Amplification ) (Image credit: Laney Amplification )

The Laney Prism-Mini aims to bridge the gap between the two, standing as a serious speaker for listening to music when the playing stops.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are plenty of mini guitar amps out there (Laney already has a range of them), but this is its first to offer a tone range as wide as this. But has Laney now done enough to compete with the other small-sized big guns? Time will tell.

The Laney Prism-Mini is available now for $149 – making it cheaper than the Spark Mini 2, and the same price as the Spark Go.

See Laney for more.

Elsewhere, Guitar World has put Laney's new FRFR speaker cabinet, the LFR-110, and Billy Corgan's Supergrace Loudpedal through their paces. Those who prefer Laney's more traditional offerings, well, there's always the ultra-limited signature amp for Tony Iommi that was launched in July 2025.