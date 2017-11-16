Watch Robert Cray Perform "You Must Believe in Yourself" on 'Austin City Limits'

Robert Cray performs at the Ryman Auditorium September 13, 2017 (Image credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Americana Music Festival 2017)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive live video premiere for all you blues and soul fans out there. Check out Robert Cray's blistering performance of "You Must Believe in Yourself" from this weekend's special edition of Austin City Limits. In case you're wondering, his growly, winding Strat solo kicks off at 1:35.

The track is from Cray's 2017 album, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm.

The episode, which premieres Saturday, November 18, on PBS (check local listings) is ACL's Americana special, featuring highlights from the annual Americana Music Awards. The performances took place September 13 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Cray received the Lifetime Achievement Award for "Performance" that night, while legendary Memphis soul sidemen Hi Rhythm Section received the Lifetime Achievement Award for "Instrumentalist." In the clip below, Cray is joined by drummer/producer Steve Jordan and two original members of Hi Rhythm Section, Charles and Leroy Hodges, who played on Cray's new album alongside keyboardist Archie "Hubbie" Turner.

The rest of the episode is filled with standout performances from Old Crow Medicine Show, John Prine, Iris DeMent, Rhiannon Giddens, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Amanda Shires, the Lumineers, Drive-By Truckers, Graham Nash, the Milk Carton Kids, Margo Price, Jason Isbell and Van Morrison.

For more about Austin City Limits, visit acltv.com.

DAMIAN FANELLI: damian@guitarworld.com @DamianFanelli @damianfanelligw #damianfanelli