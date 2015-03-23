Robert Plant and Jack White Play Led Zeppelin's "The Lemon Song" — Video

Over the weekend (Saturday night, to be exact), Robert Plant and Jack White found themselves on the same stage at the Lollapalooza Argentina festival.

Below, you can watch the former Led Zeppelin singer and former White Stripes frontman perform "The Lemon Song," a bluesy classic from 1969's Led Zeppelin II.

Although the Zeppelin classic had twice popped up during White's 2014 sets, this was the first time Plant has sung "The Lemon Song" live since Plant and Jimmy Page performed it in 1995 in Norway.

Since both Plant and White are booked for this year's Lollapalooza Brazil fest (March 28 and 29), we might even be treated to a reprise of sorts.

By the way, "The Lemon Song" was written by Chester Arthur Burnett, better known as Howlin' Wolf. Oh, and let's not forget its other writers, Page, Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham. Enjoy!