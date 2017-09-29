Ronnie Montrose's Final Album, '10X10,' is Out Today

Over the past couple of months, we've brought you a couple of previews of Ronnie Montrose's final album, 10X10. There was "Color Blind" (featuring Steve Lukather and Sammy Hagar on vocals) and "Still Singin' With the Band" (featuring Glenn Hughes and Phil Collen). Today, 10X10 is finally available in its entirety.

Before Montrose's untimely death in 2012, he had an ambitious idea: record 10 songs with 10 different singers and call the album 10X10. Though he never lived to see its completion, bassist Ricky Phillips (Styx, Bad English)—who Montrose collaborated with on the project—made it his mission to complete it by enlising a small army of Montrose's friends to appear on it.

Other guests include Joe Bonamassa—who showcases his guitar talents on the track “The Kingdom’s Come Undone”—Edgar Winter—who stops by on “Love Is An Art”—and Tommy Shaw, who appears on “Strong Enough.”

“It’s valuable to have 10X10 be seen as Ronnie’s last work, rather than going and digging up some stuff from his past," Hagar said of the album. "This was something he truly had a vision for.”

You can check out the tracklist for 10X10 below.

