Hear Ronnie Montrose's "Still Singin' with the Band," Featuring Glenn Hughes and Phil Collen

Before his death in 2012, guitarist Ronnie Montrose began recording an album with bassist Ricky Phillips (Styx, Bad English) and drummer Eric Singer (Kiss, Alice Cooper). The idea was to record 10 songs with 10 singers and call the album10X10.

Unfortunately, Montrose was unable to see the final product during his lifetime.

However, Phillips made it his mission to finish the songs; he enlisted a small army of Montrose's friends to record the vocals and guitar solos for each song—and he actually completed the album. In fact, it'll be released September 29 via Rhino.

Earlier this month, we premiered the album's first single, "Color Blind," featuring Sammy Hagar and Steve Lukather. Today we present the exclusive premiere of another song, "Still Singin' with the Band," which features Glenn Hughes, Def Leppard's Phil Collen and Jimmy "Z" Zavala. You can hear it below.

Besides the star-studded crew named above, the disc also features appearances by Joe Bonamassa ("The Kingdom's Come Undone"), Edgar Winter ("Love Is an Art") and Tommy Shaw ("Strong Enough"). Several artists heard on10X10recorded with Montrose during his career, including Winter, who invited the guitarist to play on his 1972 album,They Only Come Out at Night.

"It's valuable to have10X10be seen as Ronnie's last work, rather than going and digging up some stuff from his past," says Hagar, who recorded two albums with Montrose in the Seventies. "This was something he truly had a vision for."

"His songs still have the fire and angst of a young rebel, but with some added wisdom and foresight voiced in his own unique language of 'guitar-speak'," Phillips adds.

Below, check out "Still Singin' with the Band," the complete track listing, cover art and a whole lot more.

For more information, visit ronniemontrose.com.

RONNIE MONTROSE:10X10

1. "Heavy Traffic," Eric Martin and Dave Meniketti

2. "Love Is an Art," Edgar Winter andRick Derringer

3. "Color Blind," Sammy Hagar andSteve Lukather

4. "Still Singin' with the Band," Glenn Hughes, Phil Collen andJimmy "Z" Zavala

5. "Strong Enough," Tommy Shaw

6. "Any Minute," Mark Farner andRicky Phillips

7. "The Kingdom's Come Undone," Ricky Phillips andJoe Bonamassa

8. "One Good Reason," Bruce Turgon andBrad Whitford

9. "Head on Straight," Davey Pattison andMarc Bonilla

10. "I'm Not Lying," Gregg Rolie, Tom Gimbel andLawrence Gowan

But wait, there's more....

A few weeks after10X10is released, Rhino will introduce Deluxe Editions ofMontrose(1973) andPaper Money(1974). Each double-disc set includes a newly remastered version of the original album, plus a bonus disc of unreleased demos, studio recordings and live performances. Each collection will be available October 13. That same day, vinyl and digital versions will be released. These double LPs include the remastered version of the original album along with a selection of bonus recordings.

MONTROSE: DELUXE EDITION

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1. "Rock The Nation"

2. "Bad Motor Scooter"

3. "Space Station #5"

4. "I Don't Want It"

5. "Good Rockin' Tonight"

6. "Rock Candy"

7. "One Thing On My Mind"

8. "Make It Last"

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

1. "One Thing On My Mind" - Demo *

2. "Shoot Us Down" - Demo *

3. "Rock Candy" - Demo *

4. "Good Rockin' Tonight" - Demo *

5. "I Don't Want It" - Demo *

6. "Make It Last" - Demo *

7. "Intro: Tom Donahue" - Live KSAN Radio Session, 1973 *

8. "Good Rockin' Tonight" - Live KSAN Radio Session, 1973 *

9. "Rock Candy" -Live KSAN Radio Session, 1973 *

10. "Bad Motor Scooter" -Live KSAN Radio Session, 1973 *

11. "Shoot Us Down" - Live KSAN Radio Session, 1973 *

12. "One Thing On My Mind" - Live KSAN Radio Session, 1973 *

13. "Rock The Nation" - Live KSAN Radio Session, 1973 *

14. "Make It Last" - Live KSAN Radio Session, 1973 *

15. "You're Out Of Time" - Live KSAN Radio Session, 1973 *

16. "Roll Over Beethoven" - Live KSAN Radio Session, 1973 *

17. "I Don't Want It" - Live KSAN Radio Session, 1973 *

PAPER MONEY: DELUXE EDITION

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1. "Underground"

2. "Connection"

3. "The Dreamer"

4. "Starliner"

5. "I Got The Fire"

6. "Spaceage Sacrifice"

7. "We're Going Home"

8. "Paper Money"