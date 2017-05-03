Will Led Zeppelin Reunite for Desert Trip 2017?

There's a rumor going around—and that's all it is at this point, folks (a rumor)—that Led Zeppelin will reunite for this year's Desert Trip Festival in Southern California.

Feel Numb first mentioned it last week, revealing that "some well placed sources in the industry" are reporting that Robert Plant is indeed "in."

There has been no mention of the band's other members—Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Jason Bonham. In fact, the 2017 Desert Trip Festival hasn't even been officially scheduled.

"Rumor has it they turned down a reported $14 million payday to play at last year's festival and that this year there are 'millions and millions' of more reasons why they should do it," says the Feel Numb story. "Sources tell me [Plant] has finally agreed to do it because of the impending 50-year anniversary of Led Zeppelin."

The internet also is abuzz because Plant's website has gone black—except for three words: "Any time now... ." (Of course, this could simply mean his website is undergoing a redesign, and his webhelp team are dragging their feet; hey, I'm just trying to see it from different angles.)

The 2016 Desert Trip Festival, which took place in Indio, California, last October, featured performances by the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and the Who. So it's not like Led Zeppelin wouldn't fit right in.

Zep haven't performed together since December 2007, when they rocked London's O2 Arena. That performance was later released as Celebration Day, a bit of which you can check out below.

Stay tuned for more details—assuming there are more details.