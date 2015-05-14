San Francisco Giants Metallica Day 2015: National Anthem and Behind-the-Scenes Interview — Video

Earlier this month, the San Francisco Giants hosted their third-annual Metallica Day at their home base, AT&T Park.

Drummer Lars Ulrich threw out the first pitch, while guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed "The Star Spangled Banner." Bassist Robert Trujillo also got into the act, announcing it was time to “Play ball” (and Hetfield read the starting lineups as well).

Below, you can check out Hetfield and Hammett's performance of the National Anthem—plus Giants' sideline reporter Amy Gutierrez's interview with Hetfield.

If you'd also like to see a just-posted behind-the-scenes video featuring the MLB Network's Sean Casey, who tracks down and interviews every member of the band at the stadium, head here.