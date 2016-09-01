See David Gilmour and Roger Waters in Pink Floyd’s New Video for “Grantchester Meadows”

Pink Floyd have released a video from their upcoming 27-disc box set, The Early Years: 1965–1972. The clip is a version of the song “Grantchester Meadows,” originally recorded for the group’s 1969 album, Ummagumma, and filmed for the BBC that same year.

It features Roger Waters, the song’s writer, on vocals and acoustic guitar, accompanied by David Gilmour, also on acoustic guitar and backing vocals. Keyboardist Richard Wright contributes piano.

The Early Years: 1965–1972 comes out November 11 and features a wealth of material from prior to the group’s breakout success in 1973 with The Dark Side of the Moon. The set includes singles, outtakes, live recordings and radio sessions, plus several hours of video.