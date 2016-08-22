See Metallica Give “Hardwired” Its Live Debut at Minneapolis Show

(Image credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Metallica surprised fans last Thursday, August 18, by releasing “Hardwired,” the debut track from their forthcoming album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.

They offered yet another shocker on Saturday when they gave the song its live debut while performing at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium. The track was performed during the encore.

Prior to the show, drummer Lars Ulrich revealed a few details about the song’s creation.

“That’s actually the last song we wrote for the record,” Ulrich told RollingStone.com. “We started this album by throwing different ideas around. The shape of it, as a collection of songs, didn’t come into focus until we were deep into it. At that point, the songs were getting tighter, shorter and leaner.

“A couple of months ago, we were sitting there taking stock of the record and thought maybe we should write one more fast, little crazy song, and that became ‘Hardwired.’ It just kind of happened. I think James [Hetfield] and I wrote and recorded it in less than a week, which, for us, is basically a nanosecond.”

Hardwired… to Self-Destruct comes out November 18.