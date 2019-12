Last month we presented the 40-piece orchestra Metamorphestra performing the Tool classic “Schism.”

They’re back again, this time with another metal classic: “Bulls on Parade” by Rage Against the Machine.

The orchestra is launching a Kickstarter campaign to release a full album, called The Ship of Theseus, that would include covers of System of a Down, the Mars Volta, Weezer, Muse and many others.

To contribute to Metamorphestra’s Kickstarter campaign, head here.