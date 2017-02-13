See Warren DeMartini Reunited with Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy and Juan Croucier

Three members of Ratt’s classic lineup reunited Saturday, February 11, to play their first official show.

Singer Stephen Pearcy, guitarist Warren DeMartini and bassist Juan Croucier performed at Treasure Island in Welch, Minnesota.

They were joined by former Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on Ratt’s last studio album, 2010’s Infestation, and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Megadeth, among other groups.

Use of the name Ratt has been controversial and messy. Former Ratt drummer Bobby Blotzer has been leading his own version of the group since fall 2015. In October of that year, Blotzer sued Croucier for trademark infringement after the bassist launched his own lineup, dubbed Ratt’s Juan Croucier. Blotzer charged that ownership interest in the Ratt name was held by WBS, Inc., which he formed with Pearcy.

Last November, a California judge ruled against Blotzer, saying the name and brand was still owned by the band members who were part of the original Ratt partnership

Since then, DeMartini, Croucier and Pearcy have expelled Blotzer from the partnership and the drummer must now refer to himself as a “former member of RATT.”

Anyway, enjoy these videos for “Back for More” and “Round and Round.”