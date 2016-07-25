Slash Plays “Catcher in the Rye” for First Time with Guns N’ Roses

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Guns N’ Roses added the Chinese Democracy track “Catcher in the Rye” to their set at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 20. This marked the first time the song has been played on their Not in This Lifetime Tour, and the first time guitarist Slash performed it live.

Singer Axl Rose wrote “Catcher in the Rye” after watching a documentary about Mark David Chapman, John Lennon’s killer. After shooting Lennon in December 1980, Chapman had remained at the scene reading a copy of the J.D. Salinger novel Catcher in the Rye, a book he referred to as “my statement.”