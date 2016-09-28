Slash: “This Is What Creeps Me Out”

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Slash says his greatest phobia has to do with hands.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist tells Team Rock he’s especially phobic about hand and finger injuries—not too shocking, given that he expresses himself and makes a living through playing guitar.

“I do have little quirky things, like sensitivity about hands,” Slash says, noting that even a hand-related accident in a film can give him the creeps. “Like if I’m watching a movie or actually there in-person, if someone has a hand accident, that really gives me the heebie-jeebies,” he says.

Not surprisingly, he’s careful about protecting his arms and digits.

“I don’t like leaning my arm out of the window of my car when I driving like some people do,” he says. “I’m very sensitive about fingers, hands and all that.”

Slash also reveals that his strong, silent-type persona is the real him. “I’m very insular,” he offers. “I don’t communicate my feelings about a lot of different things.

“I do when I’m playing, though. That’s the best way for me to get an emotional release. But I think in doing a solo record, a lot of times, like in Snakepit, which was my own little band, I sort of jammed within the confines of my comfort zone.”

He had previously opened up about his reticence in a February 2015 interview with the New Zealand Herald, noting, “I can’t be bothered to fucking explain myself to people. It’s hard for me because I don’t like to talk. In general, I don’t express a lot of things to a lot of people, so they don’t know where I’m coming from.

“I’ve got stuff to deal with, just like anybody else. I have to look at myself and how I’m dealing with that.”