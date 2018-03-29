Slayer Announce 'Repentless' Collector's Vinyl Box Set

Slayer have announced a special edition Repentless collector's vinyl box set.

The limited edition set will be available with black or red and gold-colored discs, and only 2500 of each color will be manufactured worldwide. Each set will feature six single vinyl EPs, each one measuring a unique 6.66-inches in diameter. Each will contain two songs from the Repentless album. The gold disc set will retail for $73.99, while the red and black discs version will retail for, you guessed it, $66.66.

The box set will be available June 6 via Nuclear Blast. You can preorder it here.

Slayer recently announced a lengthy farewell tour with Lamb of God, Anthrax and Testament. You can check out their full itinerary below.

Slayer North American Tour Dates:

May 10 - Valley View Casino Center, San Diego, CA

May 11 - FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

May 13 - Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA

May 16 - PNE forum, Vancouver, BC

May 17 - South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC

May 19 - Big Four, Calgary, AL

May 20 - Shaw Centre, Edmonton, AB

May 22 - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB

May 24 - The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

May 25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL

May 27 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI

May 29 - Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

May 30 - Place Bell, Montreal, PQ

Jun. 01 - Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

Jun. 02 - PNC Banks Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Jun. 04 - Santander Arena, Reading, PA

Jun. 06 - Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Jun. 07 - Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH

Jun. 09 - KeyBank Pavilion, Pittsburgh, PA

Jun. 10 - Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

Jun. 12 - VUHL Amphitheatre, Virginia Beach, VA

Jun. 14 - PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Jun. 15 - Orlando Amphitheatre, Orlando, FL

Jun. 17 - Smart Financial Center, Houston, TX

Jun. 19 - The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

Jun. 20 - Austin 360 Amphitheatre, Austin, TX

July 26 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 27 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

July 29 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach

July 31 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 1 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

August 3 - Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

August 4 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

August 6 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

August 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

August 9 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 12 - Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

August 13 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 15 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

August 16 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

August 18 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

August 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 21 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater,

August 23 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

August 26 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center