Slayer Announce Final North American Tour with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament, Behemoth

Heavy metal legends Slayer revealed on Monday that, after one final world tour, they would be calling it a day. Now, the band has revealed the details of the first leg of the world tour, a six-week trek through North America that will begin in May. They're not doing it alone, though.

The band announced that Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth will join them on every single date on this leg of the tour, which will go through the West Coast, the Midwest, the South and the Northeast, with seven dates in Canada.

You can see the full itinerary below.

"If you are lucky enough to be invited to play even just once with living legends like Slayer, it's an incredible honor," Randy Blythe—the lead singer of Lamb of God—said in a press release. "Slayer gave Lamb Of God our very first two overseas shows. Slayer have subsequently taken us on several full-length tours, both at home and abroad. The guys in Slayer and their crew have also always been very, very cool to our band."

"It is irrefutable that Slayer helped create the genre of aggressive metal, and all modern bands of that ilk owe them a huge debt—I know we do," he continued. "To be asked to be a part of their final tour—well, it just makes you stop and realize just how lucky you are."

"It's truly an honor to be on Slayer's final tour," said Anthrax bassist Frank Bello. "Anthrax and Slayer have toured together for decades, we are family—band and crew—so we want to help give Slayer the best send-off possible and to have one last blast with our friends. But you know, at the end of the day, Slayer will never die."

Slayer North American Tour Dates: