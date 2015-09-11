Slayer Premiere "Repentless" Music Video

Slayer, the fellows who grace the cover of the latest issue of Guitar World magazine, have premiered a brutal music video for the title track from their new album, Repentless.

Much like their new music video, Repentless was released today.

The clip, which was directed by BJ McDonnell, features a guest appearance by Danny Trejo, who plays a prisoner who stabs a security guard. Hey, we said it was brutal!

"We're telling the story that we've always told about society and how humans treat each other," Slayer's Tom Araya told RollingStone.com. "It can get pretty violent. It can get pretty stupid. But that's OK. That's human nature."

For more about Repentless, be sure to read How Slayer's Kerry King and Tom Araya Focused Their Fury Into a Crushing New Album, 'Repentless'."

As always, tell us what you think of the video!