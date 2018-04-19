Sleep Announce 'The Sciences,' Their First New Album Since 2003

Stoner/doom metal legends Sleep have announced The Sciences, their first new album since Dopesmoker, the stoner metal classic that was partially released in 1999, and got its full release in 2003.

The new album is set to be released tomorrow, April 20 via Jack White's Third Man Records.

As for the album itself, it's got 6 tracks, with names including "Giza Butler" and "Marijuanaut's Theme." The album simply appeared on iTunes today, so you can hear samples from it there.

Check out the full tracklist of The Sciences below.

The Sciences tracklist:

1. The Sciences

2. Marijuanaut's Theme

3. Sonic Titan

4. Antarcticans Thawed

5. Giza Butler

6. The Botanist