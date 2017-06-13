Someone Made an EDM Track Out of Paul Stanley's Stage Banter — and It's Glorious

(Image credit: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

EDM (electronic dance music) duo Snaked recently released a new track titled "Paul Stanley."

The only "vocals" included on the EDM track are various bits of stage banter by Paul Stanley of Kiss. "Paul Stanley"—which was produced by New Jersey-based DJ Depressed Teenager—perfectly merges the age-old experience of a Kiss concert with the new sound of EDM, complete with some appropriately larger-than-life guitar leads from video game composer Hugh Myrone.

Check it out below.

We got this story from The A.V. Club, by the way. Enjoy!